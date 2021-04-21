Watch
NewsNational

Israel reports sirens near town of secretive nuclear reactor

items.[0].image.alt
AP
This Sept. 29, 1971 spy satellite photograph later declassified by the U.S. government shows what now is known as the Shimon Peres Negev Nuclear Research Center near the city of Dimona, Israel. A long-secretive Israeli nuclear facility that gave birth to its undeclared atomic weapons program is undergoing what appears to be its biggest construction project in decades, according to newly taken satellite photos analyzed by The Associated Press. (U.S. Center for Earth Resources Observation and Science/U.S. Geological Survey, via AP)
Israel Nuclear
Posted at 7:48 PM, Apr 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-21 19:48:47-04

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says air raid sirens have sounded near Dimona, the desert town that is home to the country's secretive nuclear reactor.

It is giving no further details, but the sirens early Thursday indicate a possible attack on the sensitive area.

The report comes amid heightened tensions between Israel and its archenemy Iran.

The Iranians blame Israel for a series of incidents targeting Iran's nuclear facilities and have vowed revenge.

Israel has not openly commented on the incidents, but it has signaled possible involvement.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website