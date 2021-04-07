Watch
Jack Hanna diagnosed with dementia, family says

The family of Jack Hanna announced Wednesday he has been diagnosed with dementia, “now believed to be Alzheimer’s,” and that the disease has “progressed much faster in the last few months.”

The conservationist, who routinely appeared on television holding large and exotic animals, spent his life dedicated to connecting people with animals and improving wildlife habitats.

His daughters, Kathaleen, Suzanne and Julie, posted a joint statement on Twitter about his diagnosis and looking back on his long career at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

“While Dad’s health has deteriorated quickly, we can assure you that his great sense of humor continues to shine through. And yes - he still wears his khakis at home,” the statement from his daughters reads.

Hanna served as both the director and director emeritus at the Columbus Zoo for more than 40 years. He retired in December 2020.

