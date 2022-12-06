Jan. 6 committee plans to submit criminal referrals, chairman says

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol plans to submit criminal referrals to the Justice Department.

Chairman Bennie Thompson told reporters about the decision on Tuesday. He did not provide names or details of potential crimes that could have been committed.

When asked whether some of the witnesses could have perjured themselves, Thompson said, "That's part of the discussion."

Numerous people, including former president Donald Trump and some Republican lawmakers, were subpoenaed during the investigation but refused to comply.

The committee was scheduled to meet Tuesday to discuss the referrals and the final report.

The committee held public hearings this year, which detailed Trump's involvement in the lead-up to the riots at the Capitol.

Trump repeatedly fueled conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, which he lost to Joe Biden. During a rally on Jan. 6, he told his supporters that he was going to go to the Capitol with them.

Testimony during the committee's hearing detailed how those close to Trump refused to take him to the Capitol.

His supporters, some of whom have been convicted or pleaded guilty, stormed the Capitol with the intent to stop the Electoral College vote from taking place.

The count was paused as lawmakers, including Vice President Mike Pence, sought refuge in secure areas. They would eventually return to the Capitol after it was secured to certify the election win for Biden.