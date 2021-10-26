Japan's Princess Mako marries commoner, loses royal status

Japanese Princess Mako has married a commoner and lost her royal status in a union that has split public opinion and was delayed more than three years by a financial dispute involving her new mother-in-law.

The palace said the marriage document for Mako and Kei Komuro was submitted Tuesday morning.

The couple will make statements in the afternoon but will not have a wedding banquet or other celebrations.

The palace has noted Mako has suffered a stress disorder due to negative attention on the couple.

Mako and Komuro were university classmates and he has since finished law school in New York.

Mako earlier declined the dowry to which she was entitled for leaving the imperial family.