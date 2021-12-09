Watch
'Jeopardy!' sticking with hosts Jennings, Bialik for remainder of the season

AP
Ken Jennings appears at the 2020 ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif., on Jan. 8, 2020, left, and actress Mayim Bialik appears at the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Jan. 11, 2018. Bialik and Jennings will continue as tag-team hosts of “Jeopardy!” through the rest of this season. (AP Photo)
Posted at 8:11 PM, Dec 08, 2021
"Jeopardy!" won't be making any hosting changes for the remainder of the season.

Actress Mayim Bialik and "Jeopardy!" champion Ken Jennings will continue to share hosting duties for the remainder of the game show's 38th season.

"We are delighted to let you know our excellent and experienced team in front of and behind the camera will continue into 2022," a statement on the show's Twitter account says.

"Jeopardy!" also announced that Michael Davies will remain as executive producer.

He took over for Mike Richards, who had been executive producer of the show since 2020.

Richards was named the host of "Jeopardy!" earlier this year, but he stepped down after a series of sexist remarks he made in the past resurfaced.

"Jeopardy!" has been without a permanent host since Alex Trebek died in late 2020.

