Judge Jackson wipes away tears as Sen. Booker talks about significance of her nomination

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson appeared to get emotional Wednesday as Sen. Cory Booker detailed the significance of her nomination.

"I just look at you and I start getting full of emotion," Booker said.

The senator from New Jersey said he was jogging Wednesday morning and nearly tackled by an African American woman who was proud there could soon be a Black woman on the U.S. Supreme Court for the first time.

"The look on her eyes," Booker said. "She just wanted to touch me because I think because I'm sitting so close to you and tell me what it meant to her to watch you sitting where you're sitting."

The moment appeared to touch Jackson, who wiped away tears.

Booker went on for about nine minutes, saying no one was going to steal his joy during the hearings.

He was speaking about attacks from Republicans, who tried to paint Jackson as soft on crime.

"Nobody's gonna make me angry," Booker said. "Especially not people that are called, that a conservative magazine called demagogic for what they're bringing up that just doesn't hold water."

The Senate Judiciary Committee's hearings wrap up Thursday. They are expected to vote on whether to move Jackson's nomination to the Senate on April 4.