Watch
NewsNational

Judge: Prince Andrew sex lawsuit trial likely in late 2022

items.[0].image.alt
Shizuo Kambayashi/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2013, file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, speaks during the opening session of the Japan-UK security cooperation conference in Tokyo. A 2008 settlement agreement that a lawyer for Prince Andrew says would protect him against claims that he sexually abused an American when she was 17 can remain secret, a New York judge ruled Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, File)
Britain-Prince Andrew
Posted at 4:55 PM, Nov 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-03 16:55:46-04

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. district judge presiding over a lawsuit in which an American woman claims she was sexually assaulted by Prince Andrew says a trial would probably occur late next year.

The judge told lawyers on both sides at a hearing Wednesday that he expects to seek a trial date between September and December of 2022.

The judge says protocols set up to prevent the coronavirus from spreading in the courthouse make it difficult to immediately set an exact date.

At the hearing, a lawyer for accuser Virginia Giuffre says he expects to seek deposition testimony from his client and Andrew before the trial. Andrew denies Giuffre's claims.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website