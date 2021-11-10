Judge refuses Trump request to block Jan. 6 records

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has rejected former President Donald Trump’s request to block the release of documents to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan on Tuesday declined to issue a preliminary injunction sought by Trump’s lawyers.

Chutkan says President Joe Biden is “best positioned” to determine whether to waive executive privilege on documents sought by the House.

The records that would be given to the committee include call logs, drafts of remarks and speeches and handwritten notes from Trump aides including then-chief of staff, Mark Meadows, according to a court filing by the National Archives.

The records are set to be turned over on Friday. However, Trump could appeal the district court judge's ruling and request a stay to prevent the documents from going to the congressional committee.