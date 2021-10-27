Watch
Judge won't block Southwest's COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Robert F. Bukaty/AP
FILE - A Southwest Airlines flight takes off from the Portland Jetport, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Portland, Maine. A federal judge says Southwest Airlines is within its rights to require employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The judge ruled this week against a request by the the pilots' union to issue a temporary restraining order against a vaccine mandate. The judge says says Southwest can impose a mandate to to improve safety and maintain its operations. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, file)
A federal judge refused to issue a temporary restraining order against Southwest's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, The Associated Press reported Wednesday.

A union representing pilots sued to block the mandate, which was implemented after President Biden announced a mandate for all federal contractors.

The AP reports that the judge said Southwest is within its right to require vaccinations to improve the safety of its operations.

Southwest employees have until Nov. 24 to show proof of vaccination or apply for a medical or religious exemption.

The company will allow workers whose exemption status is still pending to continue working so long as they are "following all COVID mask and distancing guidelines applicable to their position."

Southwest currently employees more than 50,000 workers in the U.S.

