Ghislaine Maxwell convicted in Epstein sex abuse case

NEW YORK (AP) — The British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has been convicted of helping lure teenage girls to be sexually abused by the late Jeffrey Epstein.

The verdict announced Wednesday capped a month-long trial featuring accounts of the sexual exploitation of girls as young as 14.

Jurors deliberated for five full days before finding Maxwell guilty of every count except one.

She faces years in prison.

While the jury read the verdict, Maxwell stood stoic and looked at her siblings, who have been sitting behind her every day of the trial. She also did not hug her lawyers before leaving the courtroom, which is something out of the ordinary, the Associated Press reported.

It’s an end long sought by women who spent years fighting to hold Maxwell accountable for abusing them.

Her lawyers said she’s being used as a scapegoat for crimes committed by Epstein, who killed himself in 2019.

Jurors heard the testimony of four women during the trial about how when they were teens they were alleged victims of a sex-abuse scheme devised by Maxwell and Epstein.

No sentencing date has been set.