Ken Starr, Whitewater investigator, dead at 76

Ken Starr, who rose to prominence while investigating the Whitewater scandal during the Clinton administration, has died.

Starr's family says he died on Tuesday at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center in Houston of complications from surgery.

Prior to investigating Whitewater, Starr served as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C.

Starr would later serve as the U.S. solicitor general under then-President George H.W. Bush.

Starr was named the president of Baylor University in 2010. He served in the role until 2016.

He would return to Washington to serve as a defense lawyer for former President Donald Trump in his first impeachment trial. This role was completely different than the one he undertook in the '90s, when he was tasked with investigating former President Bill Clinton. The Starr Report is credited with leading to Clinton's impeachment.

Starr is survived by his wife and three children. A memorial service will be held in Waco on Sept. 24.