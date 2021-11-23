Kevin Spacey ordered to pay $31M for 'House of Cards' losses

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Spacey and his production companies must pay the studio behind “House of Cards” more than $30 million because of losses due to his firing from the show for sexual misconduct.

That's according to an arbitration decision issued Monday.

An arbitrator agreed that Spacey breached his contract by his treatment of crew members on the Netflix political thriller. In a 2017 CNN report, several members of the "House of Cards" production staff accused Spacey of sexual misconduct.

Studio MRC had to rewrite and shorten the sixth and final season to get rid of Spacey's main character, resulting in tens of millions in losses.

A representative for the 62-year-old Oscar winner did not respond to an email seeking comment.