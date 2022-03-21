Lawsuit: Man paralyzed after being shot by police

TRENTON, N.J. — A civil suit alleges that a 29-year-old Black man is now paralyzed after being shot by officers in February.

The lawsuit against Trenton Police, filed in Mercer County, New Jersey states that Jajuan Henderson was grabbing tea from his parked car outside his home shortly after midnight when a group of plain-clothed officers boxed his car in.

The suit alleges that the men started yelling and Henderson tried to use his phone to call for help.

That’s when Henderson was reportedly shot four times.

Henderson is now paralyzed from the chest down, the suit stated.

The lawsuit is calling for body camera of the incident to be released.

According to CBS News, police have claimed that Henderson was speeding and hit two parked cars while trying to flee an arrest.

The Mercer County Prosecutor's Officer is handling the investigation.

Four officers have been placed on administrative leave.

