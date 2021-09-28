LeBron James says he got COVID-19 vaccine after doing his research

NBA star LeBron James revealed he has been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The forward for the Los Angeles Lakers said he was skeptical about the vaccine at first, but he decided that getting the shot was the best decision for him and his family.

"After doing my research and things of that nature, I felt like it was best suited for not only me but my family and my friends. That’s why I decided to do," James said.

While James said he is vaccinated, he added that he didn't believe it's his role to advocate for others to get the vaccine.

"We are talking about people’s bodies and well beings. I don’t feel like, for me, personally that I should get involved in what other people should do for their bodies and livelihoods," James said. "That would be me talking about, you know, if they should take this job or not. Listen, you have to do what’s best for you and your family.”

James said there was never a conversation with teammates about vaccinations. However, the general manager of the Lakers reportedly said the entire team is expected to be fully vaccinated by the start of the season.