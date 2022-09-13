Lennon's killer denied parole for the 12th time

For the 12th time, the man who fatally shot former Beatles star John Lennon has been denied parole.

New York's Department of Corrections told CNN that Mark David Chapman appeared before the parole board on Aug. 31 before being denied.

The Associated Press reported that the 67-year-old prisoner is currently serving 20 years to life at Green Haven Correctional Facility.

Lennon was killed on Dec. 8, 1980, outside his Upper West Side apartment as he and his wife Yoko Ono were walking home, the Associated Press reported.

Chapman has repeatedly expressed remorse for the killing since becoming eligible for parole in 2000, NPR reported.

In 2020, Chapman told the parole board that what he did was "creepy" and "despicable," the Associated Press reported.

According to the Associated Press, Chapman is set to appear before the parole board in February 2024.