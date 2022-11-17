Low-cost carrier JetBlue plans route from US to Paris soon

Low-cost carrier JetBlue is planning a new transatlantic route from the U.S., this time to Paris' Charles de Gaulle Airport.

The airline says it is planning to start flying passengers to Paris by next summer, and tickets should go on sale sometime "in the coming months," though a specific date was not immediately announced.

Service will originate from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport, which is the company's base.

The company says it hopes to expand service to Paris, adding service from Boston at some point.

Last year the company made its maiden voyage across the Atlantic Ocean with its service to London from New York in the summer of 2021.

JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes said in August the airline would be adding its second European destination.

Hayes said, "you've got to give people notice to book it."