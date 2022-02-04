Mackenzie Scott donates $133.5 million to Communities in Schools

An educational nonprofit just received its largest unsolicited donation in its history, thanks to philanthropist Mackenzie Scott.

Communities in School (CIS) announced the news Thursday, saying Scott donated $133.5 million.

"This investment will help CIS to carry out its mission to break down the systemic barriers that stand in the way of opportunity & student success," the nonprofit said.

The nonprofit operates in 3,000 schools by providing resources like food and housing so students can focus on academics.

“Today is an important day for students who are underserved, under-resourced, and in need of transformative support to build a brighter future,” said Rey Saldaña, President and CEO of Communities In Schools said in a press release. “This unrestricted gift allows us to combat the inequities in public education and reimagine the way schools operate and show up for all students.

CIS said the donation would help them broaden their reach over the next five years.

According to Forbes, Scott has donated more than $8.5 billion to more than 780 since her divorce from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in 2019.

The Associated Press reported that Scott signed the Giving Pledge, founded by Warren Buffet and Melinda and Bill Gates, shortly after her divorce.

It's a commitment for the world's wealthiest to give away a majority of their wealth to charitable organizations, the AP reported.