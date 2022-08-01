Watch Now
NewsNational

Man mauled to death by dogs while walking in neighborhood

Eleasha Gall
Damian Dovarganes/AP
File: Eleasha Gall, director of behavior and training at spcaLA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles), reveals the teeth of Roosevelt, a Rottweiler-Husky mix, as she demonstrates how to avoid dog bites at the spcaLA P.D. Pitchford Companion Animal Village and Education Center in Long Beach, Calif., on Wednesday, May 16, 2012.
Eleasha Gall
Posted at 3:42 PM, Aug 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-01 15:56:14-04

SELMA, Calif. — A pack of dogs killed a 59-year-old man who police said was out for a walk in his neighborhood in Selma, California.

According to the Selma Police Department, officers responded to report of a dog attack on Sunday. When they arrived, officers said they found an individual trying to separate the dogs from the victim.

The man was given first aid until emergency crews arrived and transported him to an area hospital, where he died.

The man who was trying to help the victim was also bitten, but his injuries are not serious, police said.

"Officers used bean bags and tasers to subdue the dogs and they were taken to a local animal shelter," Selma police said in a statement.

Police said the dogs escaped from a nearby yard and their owner is cooperating with investigators.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, more than 4.5 million people are bitten by dogs each year and 800,000 require medical attention.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website