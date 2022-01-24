Man pushed onto train tracks, survives

NEW YORK — A 62-year-old man was pushed onto the train tracks of a New York City subway Sunday.

This is the latest in a series of subway shoving attacks.

The man survived with minor injuries.

New York police report the incoming train was able to stop in time as it pulled in.

It is not clear if the attack was targeted.

As of January 23, there have been three unprovoked attacks involving people being pushed into the tracks.

On January 15, a woman was shoved in front of an oncoming train near Times Square.

She did not survive.

Simon Martial is now facing second-degree murder charges related to that attack.

The Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) said it is looking at making changes to subway platforms.

In the meantime, the MTA is encouraging is warning people to stand away from the edge of the platform.