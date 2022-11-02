Watch Now
NewsNational

Marking 100 years since the tomb of King Tutankhamun was discovered in southern Egypt

Egypt King Tut's Mummy
Ben Curtis/AP
Egypt's antiquities chief Dr. Zahi Hawass, center with hat, supervises the removal of the linen-wrapped mummy of King Tut from his stone sarcophagus in his underground tomb in the famed Valley of the Kings in Luxor, Egypt Sunday, Nov. 4, 2007. The mummy of the 19-year-old pharaoh, whose life and death has captivated people for nearly a century, was placed in a climate-controlled glass box in the tomb, with only the face and feet showing under the linen covering. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, Pool)
Egypt King Tut's Mummy
Posted at 10:23 PM, Nov 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-01 22:23:03-04

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the discovery of King Tutankhamun's tomb in southern Egypt, in the Valley of Kings.

The area has 64 known tombs, where mummified pharaohs of Ancient Egypt were laid after their deaths.

Tutankhamun was a young pharaoh who became famous around the world after his tomb, filled with treasures, was discovered in 1922.

He was buried in a lavish tomb filled with gold in an area of Egypt near Luxor.

He is called the "boy king" because he ascended to the throne at the age of either 9 or 10 in the 14th century B.C.

He then died at around the age of 19. The discovery of his in-tact tomb was considered extraordinary since tombs were frequently looted in the Valley of the Kings through ancient times.

It is believed that Tutankhamun died from malaria and complications from a bone disease. In 2010 scientists found traces of malaria parasites in King Tut's mummified remains.

In a revised edition text, Dr. Nicholas Reeves draws on data from thermal imaging, laser-scanning, mold-growth mapping and inscriptional analysis to support debated historic facts.

Reeves talks about his work in "The Complete Tutankhamun: 100 Years of Discovery."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website