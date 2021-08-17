Masks to be required on public transportation until Jan. 2022

Americans will have to wear a mask on airplanes, trains, and buses into 2022.

The mandate, which was set to expire in September, will be extended through Jan. 18.

"The purpose of TSA’s mask directive is to minimize the spread of COVID-19 on public transportation," a spokesperson for the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said.

The original order was issued following President Biden taking office in January.

“Traveling on public transportation increases a person’s risk of getting and spreading COVID-19 by bringing people in close contact with others, often for prolonged periods, and exposing them to frequently touched surfaces,” according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

In addition to wearing a mask on public transportation, the order also requires people to wear a face-covering while at airports, subway stations, and ferry terminals.