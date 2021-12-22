Watch
Michael Flynn sues Jan. 6 committee over subpoena

Carolyn Kaster/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 file photo, National Security Adviser Michael Flynn speaks during the daily news briefing at the White House, in Washington. Election officials and experts are raising alarms about the private fundraising surrounding efforts to expand Republican ballot reviews to more states former President Donald Trump falsely claims he won. While some fundraising details have come to light, information about who is donating the money and how it's being spent is largely exempt from public disclosure. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Michael Flynn
Posted at 8:31 PM, Dec 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-21 20:31:41-05

Michael Flynn is suing the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol, multiple news outlets reported Tuesday.

Flynn, who served as national security adviser to former President Donald Trump, was subpoenaed by the committee in November.

According to NBC News, the lawsuit claims that the subpoena is too broad and the committee lacks the authority. Flynn also denies any involvement in the Jan. 6 attacks.

The committee has claimed that Flynn attended an Oval Office meeting on Dec. 18, 2020, to discuss "seizing voting machines, declaring a national emergency, invoking certain national security emergency powers, and continuing to spread the false message that the November 2020 election had been tainted by widespread fraud."

The House has voted to hold two people in contempt of Congress for not complying with the committee: former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Trump ally Steve Bannon.

It's unclear whether the committee will move to hold Flynn in contempt if he fails to comply with the subpoena.

