Missouri firefighters on water training exercise rescue 2 people from icy lake

A group of Missouri firefighters were in the right place at the right time when their water training exercise turned into an icy water rescue.

On Facebook, the Maryland Heights Fire Protection District said they were wrapping up training on Creve Coeur Lake when a deputy chief noticed two people running across it.

That's when the ice broke, and both people fell through the ice.

The crew went into rescue mode, and, along with the Pattonville Fire Protection District and Creve Coeur Fire Protection District, they were able to rescue the two people quickly.

According to KDSK, the pair were taken to a nearby hospital to get checked out.

They are expected to be OK, the news outlet reported.