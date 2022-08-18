Missouri pastor apologizes after calling congregation ‘cheap’ for not buying him luxury watch

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Frustrated that his congregation didn't buy him a luxury watch, a pastor in Missouri called them "poor, broke, busted and disgusted" during a recent sermon.

According to The Washington Post and NBC News, a video clip of the Aug. 7 sermon posted on TikTok showed Rev. Carlton Funderburke of the Church at the Well in Kansas City telling his congregation he was upset they weren't "honoring" him with a Movado watch.

“That’s how I know you still poor, broke, busted and disgusted, because of how you been honoring me,” Funderburke said in the video, according to the news outlets. “I’m not worth your McDonald’s money? I’m not worth your Red Lobster money? I ain’t worth your St. John Knit — y’all can’t afford it nohow. I ain’t worth y’all Louis Vuitton? I ain’t worth your Prada? I’m not worth your Gucci?”

He later informed them during the sermon that the watch could be bought at Sam's Club.

"And y'all know I asked for one last year. Here it is all the way in August, and I still ain’t got it," he said in the clip, the news outlets reported. "Y'all ain’t said nothing. Let me kick down the door and talk to my cheap sons and daughters."

According to the news outlets, the video was posted by the digital media company The Kansas City Defender.

On Tuesday, The Church at the Well posted a video of Funderburke apologizing for his "inexcusable" remarks.

"Though there is context behind the content of the clip, no context will suffice to explain the hurt and anguish caused by my words," Funderburke said.

Funderburke added that he has privately apologized to the church.