More companies planning to hire in 2022 than they did in 2021

Job posting site Monster released its hiring outlook for 2022 on Friday.

93% of employers plan to look for new workers this year.

That’s up from 82% in 2020.

Half of those hires will replace or backfill staff.

More than 40% of hires will be for new positions, exceeding expectations from 2021.

However, employers are having a tough time hiring candidates.

Many companies are now competing against each other to entice workers.

While many employers have open positions, they’re having a difficult time finding candidates with the right skills.

9 out of 10 employers told Monster they are struggling to fill positions due to a skills gap.

They report that the skills gap has increased from one year ago.

It is mostly large companies looking to hire.

Small businesses are expected to have hiring freezes during 2022.

Companies are starting to lose hope when it comes to hiring.

For the third year in a row, confidence regarding hiring is on a downward trend, Monster reports.

It’s not just companies feeling negative about the hiring process.

Nearly one-quarter of candidates told Monster they are skeptical of the promises companies make about job expectations, benefits, perks, and culture.

Most of those skeptics are Millennials.

The Employment Cost Index released Friday shows hiring is slowing down.

It rose 1% in the last quarter of 2022, falling short of economists' expectations.

The number was driven by a high number of job openings and resignations hitting new records.