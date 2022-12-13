Watch Now
NewsNational

More than 1M Ram pickups recalled due to potentially faulty tailgates

Ram Truck Recall
Gene J. Puskar/AP
FILE - This is the 2020 Ram truck logo on display at the 2020 Pittsburgh International Auto Show Thursday, Feb.13, 2020 in Pittsburgh. Stellantis is recalling nearly 250,000 heavy duty diesel Ram trucks in the U.S., Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022 because transmission fluid can leak and cause engine fires. The recall covers certain 2020 to 2023 Ram 2500 and some 2020 through 2022 Ram 3500 trucks. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Ram Truck Recall
Posted at 11:35 AM, Dec 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-13 11:35:56-05

Stellantis, formerly known as Fiat Chrysler, is recalling more than 1 million pickups due to a potential problem with their tailgates.

The recall involves Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500 trucks with model years from 2019 to 2022.

Documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say the tailgate may not latch properly due to "misaligned tailgate strikers." There's concern the tailgate could open while on the road.

The company says it has received nearly 1,000 reports potentially related to the issue.

Owners will receive notifications in the mail about the recall after Jan. 27. The automaker says it will inspect the tailgates to determine whether repairs need to be made. Owners will not be charged.

No accidents or injuries stemming from the recalled parts have been reported.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website