Nancy Pelosi's husband charged with DUI in California

Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, has been charged with driving under the influence by prosecutors in Northern California.

Prosecutors say Paul Pelosi was arrested following the May 28 crash in Napa County after a test showed the 82-year-old had a blood alcohol content level of .082%. They say the blood sample was taken about two hours after the collision. The California Highway Patrol says a Jeep hit Paul Pelosi's Porsche as he was driving it into an intersection in Yountville.

The driver of the Jeep was not arrested. Paul Pelosi was released on $5,000 bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Aug. 3. Larry Kamer, a spokesperson for Paul Pelosi, declined to comment on the charges.

“Based upon the extent of the injuries suffered by the victim, the District Attorney filed misdemeanor charges,” the office said.