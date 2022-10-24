NASA selects team to study UFOs

NASA is beginning a study about UFOs or what it calls unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP).

Sixteen individuals were selected to be part of the independent study team, NASA said.

"The team will identify how data gathered by civilian government entities, commercial data, and data from other sources can potentially be analyzed to shed light on UAPs," NASA said in a statement.

The findings are expected to be released in the middle of 2023.

“Exploring the unknown in space and the atmosphere is at the heart of who we are at NASA,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of the Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington. “Understanding the data we have surrounding unidentified aerial phenomena is critical to helping us draw scientific conclusions about what is happening in our skies. Data is the language of scientists and makes the unexplainable, explainable.”

NASA says there is currently no data available to conclude UAPs are the result of alien technologies.

"NASA has not found any credible evidence of extraterrestrial life and there is no evidence that UAPs are extraterrestrial," NASA stated. "However, NASA is exploring the solar system and beyond to help us answer fundamental questions, including whether we are alone in the universe."