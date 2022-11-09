NASA's Artemis I rocket launch delayed again

NASA has pushed back its scheduled launch date for Artemis I. It is now scheduled for Nov. 16, two days after it was originally scheduled to launch from Kennedy Space Center.

The schedule change was made as Tropical Storm Nicole zeroed in on Florida.

"Adjusting the target launch date will allow the workforce to tend to the needs of their families and homes, and provide sufficient logistical time to get back into launch status following the storm," NASA said in a statement.

The Artemis I mission has been surmounted by mechanical and weather delays.

The first launch was scheduled for Aug. 29. That was scrapped when it was discovered that the spacecraft had issues with a hydrogen leak. Another technical issue forced a delay, then Hurricane Ian interrupted another targeted launch date.

While Artemis I will be unmanned, Artemis II will send four astronauts on a flyby of the moon. It's scheduled to take place in 2024. Artemis III is expected to include a crewed mission to the moon's surface.

NASA has not said whether the months of delays to Artemis I could push back the launch of the other missions.