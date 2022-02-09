National Archives asks Justice Department to investigate Trump's handling of presidential records, reports say

The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) has requested for the Justice Department to investigate former President Donald Trump's handling of presidential records, reports from the Washington Post and ABC News say.

Some of the documents that the agency turned over to the committee investigating the attacks on Jan. 6 had reportedly been ripped up and taped back together.

The agency also recovered 15 boxes of records from Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, ABC News reported.

It's unclear whether the Justice Department would open a formal investigation.

Legal experts told ABC News that it would be unlikely for Trump to face charges for violating the Presidential Records Act.

In a statement to ABC News, Trump said he has worked collaboratively and respectfully with the National Archives.

"The media’s characterization of my relationship with NARA is Fake News. It was exactly the opposite! It was a great honor to work with NARA to help formally preserve the Trump Legacy," the statement says.