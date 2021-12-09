Watch
Navy: Member of SEAL Team 8 dies after training incident

Posted at 7:18 PM, Dec 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-08 19:20:48-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Navy says that a SEAL commander has died from injuries he got during a training accident in Virginia.

Naval Special Warfare Command said Wednesday that Cmdr. Brian Bourgeois was injured Saturday.

The 43-year-old fell while fast-roping down from a helicopter.

Bourgeois was the commanding officer of SEAL Team 8.

Rear Adm. H.W. Howard III, commander of Naval Special Warfare Command, said Bourgeois “was one of our very best leaders, who possessed all the attributes that make our force effective.”

The cause of his fall is under investigation.

A Navy official says it wasn’t clear if the rope separated from the aircraft.

