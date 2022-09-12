NBA star apologizes after making homophobic remarks on Instagram

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards issued an apology after making homophobic comments on social media.

Edwards posted a video from his car on Instagram. In the video, he rolls down the window and makes derogatory comments about a group of men standing on a sidewalk.

Following backlash, Edwards issued an apology on Twitter, where he has 179,000 followers.

"What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I’m incredibly sorry," Edwards said. "It’s unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way, there’s no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that!"

Edwards has not apologized to his 1.2 million followers on Instagram, where the video was posted.

It's unclear whether Edwards will face disciplinary action from the NBA. In the past, it has fined and suspended numerous players for making homophobic remarks.