Nearly 40-year-old NASA satellite to fall from sky with 'low threat'

In this photo made available by NASA, the space shuttle Challenger launches the Earth Radiation Budget Satellite in 1984. On Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, the U.S. space agency said the 38-year-old NASA satellite is about to fall from the sky, but the chance of wreckage falling on anybody is “very low.” It's expected to come down Sunday night, give or take 17 hours. (NASA via AP)
Posted at 10:11 PM, Jan 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-06 22:11:43-05

NASA said on Friday that wreckage falling to Earth from a nearly 40-year-old satellite in space would present a "very low" risk to humans on our planet this weekend.

The satellite is 38-years-old and weights 5,400 pounds, and is expected to burn up in Earth's atmosphere, NASA said.

Some parts of the satellite, though, are expected to survive the fall.

The satellite is expected to fall to Earth on Sunday night, the U.S. Department of Defense confirmed.

NASA said the odds of injury from debris falling from the sky is around 1-in-9,400.

The satellite was launched from the shuttle Challenger in 1984 and is called the Earth Radiation Budget Satellite, the Associated Press reported.

