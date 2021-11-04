New grand jury seated as Trump criminal probe continues

NEW YORK (AP) — New York prosecutors conducting a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump’s business dealings have convened a new grand jury to hear evidence as the previous panel’s term was set to run out.

That's according to a person familiar with the matter who not authorized to speak publicly and did so on condition of anonymity.

The development comes as the Manhattan district attorney’s office is weighing whether to seek more indictments in a case that has already resulted in tax fraud charges against Trump’s company, the Trump Organization, and its longtime CFO Allen Weisselberg.

The news was first reported by The Washington Post.

The Manhattan DA’s office declined comment.

A message seeking comment was left with a Trump Organization lawyer.