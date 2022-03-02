New line of Dr. Seuss books will feature diverse group of authors, illustrators

A new line of Dr. Seuss books will soon roll out, featuring an inclusive group of authors and artists.

Dr. Seuss Enterprises and Random House Children’s Books made the announcement Wednesday, on what would have been Dr. Seuss’ 118th birthday and National Read Across America Day.

Dr. Seuss Enterprises was founded by the author’s family.

The new line of books will include original stories inspired by previously unpublished illustrations selected from the author’s archives at the University of California San Diego.

The announcement comes one year after Dr. Seuss Enterprises stopped publishing six books, including “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street,” “If I Ran the Zoo,” “McElligot’s Pool,” “On Beyond Zebra!,” “Scrambled Eggs Super!,” and “The Cat’s Quizzer.”

The books were under scrutiny for portraying stereotypes in characters of color.

In a statement, the company admitted, “these books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong.”

Dr. Seuss Industries plans to reveal a list of the new books later this year.