New US immigrants required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19

The U.S. will require people applying to immigrate to the country to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The new policy goes into effect Oct. 1, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services stated on its website.

“Applicants subject to the immigration medical examination must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before the civil surgeon can complete an immigration medical examination and sign Form I-693, Report of Medical Examination and Vaccination Record,” the statement says.

A person is considered fully vaccinated after they receive two doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna shot or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Waivers are provided for children who are not eligible to receive the vaccine, medical reasons, or lack of supply.

The U.S. already requires immigrant applicants to receive other vaccines to protect against various illnesses including measles and polio.