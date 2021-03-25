Menu

New York City launches push to vaccinate theater workers

Mark Lennihan/AP
Theater posters line Shubert Alley, Friday, March 12, 2021 in New York’s Times Square. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Posted at 4:29 PM, Mar 25, 2021
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City is taking steps toward the reopening of the city's theaters, creating vaccination and testing sites for stage workers in a bid to restore a crucial part of New York's draw.

"It's time to raise the curtain and bring Broadway back," Mayor Bill de Blasio said during a virtual press conference Thursday.

The mayor says the city will set up dedicated vaccination sites specifically for the theater community and the theater industry.

The plan also includes pop-up coronavirus testing sites that would be placed near theaters, managing crowds before and after shows, and a mobile unit to serve off-Broadway theaters, The Associated Press reported.

In a statement, the Broadway League said, "vaccination and testing sites for theater workers are a great step towards recovery."

De Blasio added that the city needs state guidance on whether audiences need to bring proof of vaccination.

"We'll do everything in our power to bring Broadway and off-Broadway back strong," de Blasio said.

