NFL: Teams required to hire minority offensive assistant coach

A close up view of the National Football League logo painted on the field prior to the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
Posted at 10:33 AM, Mar 29, 2022
In an attempt to add more diversity to coaching staffs, the NFL will require teams to hire a minority to serve as an offensive assistant coach.

The decision was made at the annual meeting of NFL owners.

The opportunity could provide a person with a path to eventually land a head coaching job.

"We clearly have a trend where coaches are coming from the offensive side of the ball in recent years, and we clearly do not have as many minorities in the offensive coordinator [position]," said Art Rooney II, owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The position is open to women or members of an ethnic or racial minority.

The new policy comes as the NFL faces increased scrutiny around race.

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed a lawsuit this year against the league and three teams, alleging discrimination and racism in hiring practices.

Flores claims he interviewed with the New York Giants for its head coaching position, but they already knew they would be hiring a white coach.

Flores also alleges that he took part in a "sham" interview with the Denver Broncos in 2019.

He was fired as head coach of the Miami Dolphins after leading the team to a 24-25 record over three years.

