NHL player suspended amid sexual abuse allegations

Ian Cole, a defenseman for the Tampa Bay Lightning, has been suspended pending an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse.

A Twitter user posted a statement online, claiming she was sexually abused by Cole while she was a minor in high school. She said Cole was aware she was a minor and would even ask her to wear her school uniform when they would meet.

She added that Cole used his influence as an NHL player to coerce her to have sex with him after she would reject his advances.

The Lightning said it is working with the NHL on the investigation.

"Our organization takes these allegations very seriously," the team statement says.

Cole denied the allegations.

"I take the allegations made against me today in an anonymous tweet very seriously," Cole said in a statement obtained by CBS News. "I look forward to clearing my name and demonstrating to the NHL and the Tampa Bay Lightning that these allegations are unfounded."

Cole made his NHL debut in 2010. He has been a part of numerous teams, including the Pittsburgh Penguins and Colorado Avalanche.