No more streaming-only debuts for Oscar awards hopefuls, debuts should happen in theaters

The Oscars are getting back to normal, eligibility-wise. After two years of tweaking rules because of the pandemic, including allowing films to debut on a streaming service, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said on Wednesday that Oscar hopefuls will once again have to launch in movie theaters.

Qualifying films are allowed to premiere in theaters and on a streaming service, but their theatrical run must go for a minimum of seven consecutive days with at least one showing a day in one of six qualifying major metropolitan areas. The eligibility window has also returned to the standard calendar year.

A rule says that “no promotional materials, or anything of value, may be given to members at screenings or otherwise.” Another says that before nominations, "no promotional materials, or anything of value, may be given to members at screenings or otherwise” and after nominations until polls close, “screenings may not include any receptions, entertainment, complimentary food and beverage, or other hospitality.”