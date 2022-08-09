Officials: Florida man filming sunrise dies after sand dune collapses

HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. — A Florida sheriff's office says a man has died after a sand dune he was resting on while he took video of a sunrise collapsed.

On Monday, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that deputies were notified when a beachgoer noticed a portion of the 35-year-old man's body protruding from the sand on Hutchinson Island.

"It appears that the man died hours earlier from asphyxia as a result of being trapped underneath the sand," the department said.

Officials say the victim appeared to have been recording a sunrise while on a sand dune when it collapsed and he became trapped underneath.

Detectives say they do not suspect foul play.

Although investigators say they are awaiting toxicology tests, they believe the man's death was "a tragic accident."