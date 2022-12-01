Watch Now
NewsNational

Officials offer evaluation of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season

Tropical Weather Florida
Rebecca Blackwell/AP
Friends work at the home of Josh Wagner to try and shore up a system of reinforcement that he designed the day before in the hours after his seawall collapsed, in an effort to save his family's pool deck and home following the passage of Nicole, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Ponce Inlet, Fla. Wagner estimates that between Hurricanes Ian and Nicole, the family lost around 15 feet of yard, as well 12-14 feet of sand vertically in front of their home, which used to be only a few feet above beach level. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Tropical Weather Florida
Posted at 10:09 AM, Dec 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-01 10:09:45-05

The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season officially ended on Wednesday, and although the season was considered mild by recent standards, it still left a mark.

The National Hurricane Center recorded 14 named systems in 2022, which is on par with recent averages. Of the 14 storms, eight became hurricanes and two became major hurricanes. From 1991-2020, the basin averages seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes a season.

The National Hurricane Center uses Accumulated Cyclone Energy to measure the intensity of a hurricane season. ACE uses the strength and duration of each storm. The National Hurricane Center said the ACE for 2022 fell about 20% below normal levels.

The 2022 hurricane season ended a run of six straight above-average seasons.

Hurricane Ian was the strongest of this year’s systems, which made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane in southwest Florida in late September. The storm killed at least 100 people, making it the deadliest Florida hurricane in decades.

Florida also saw a late-season strike from Hurricane Nicole, the first November hurricane to strike Florida in 37 years.

Although the tropical season runs from June-November, offseason tropical systems occasionally form. The last tropical storm to form in the Atlantic in December was in 2013. The system was not initially given a name but was later determined to have been a minimal tropical storm that formed near the Azores.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website