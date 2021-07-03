Death toll in Florida collapse up to 24, portion of building still standing to be demolished Sunday

On Sunday, officials in Surfside, Florida, will demolish the portion of a condominium tower that's still standing following a partial collapse last week, the Associated Press reports.

The announcement comes a day after Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said that officials signed an emergency order to demolish the remaining part of the condo building.

Structural concerns about the building prompted the stoppage of search and rescue efforts for more than 12 hours on Thursday.

Levine Cava said the bodies of two additional victims were recovered overnight Saturday into Sunday, bringing the death toll to 24. Another 126 who are presumed to be in the building at the time of the June 24 collapse are still missing.

Eighteen of the 24 people killed in the collapse have been identified. They are:

Hilda Noriega, 92

Antonio Lozano, 83

Leon Oliwkowicz, 80

Magaly Elena Delgado, 80

Gladys Lozano, 79

Christina Beatriz Elvira, 74

Maria Obias-Bonnefoy, 69

Frank Kleiman, 55

Staci Dawn Fang, 54

Manuel LaFont, 54

Marcus Joseph Guara, 52

Michael David Altman, 50

Anna Ortiz, 46

Anaely Rodriguez, 42

Luis Bermudez, 26

Andreas Giannitsopoulous, 21

Lucia Guara, 10

Emma Guara, 4

Officials have also confirmed that the 7-year-old daughter of a Miami firefighter was also among those killed in the collapse.