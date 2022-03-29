Ohio therapy dog crowned this year's Cadbury Bunny

A therapy dog from Ohio has been crowned this year's Cadbury Bunny.

Hershey's said America voted, and after all the votes were tallied, Annie Rose came out on top, the candy company said in a news release.

Along with starring in a Cadbury Bunny creme egg commercial, the English doodle will also receive $5,000.

Annie Rose is a therapy dog that visits nursing homes.

"We can't thank everyone enough for voting for our very own Annie Rose and making her the next Cadbury Bunny, especially her doodle families and friends who went over and beyond," said Lori R., Annie Rose's owner, in a press release. "Our community rallied behind and supported her just as she has for them for years as a therapy dog. All of us are still shocked by the news but can't wait to get Annie Rose those iconic Cadbury Bunny ears."

Hershey's has been holding an annual contest to find an animal that acts like a rabbit impersonating a chicken.

For the past four years, America has been able to cast its votes and choose the winner, People reported.