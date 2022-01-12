Watch
Olympic sprinter killed in head-on crash in Texas

Gareth Patterson/AP
FILE - Texas A&M's Deon Lendore celebrates after running the anchor leg of the 1,600 relay during the NCAA indoor track and field championships on March 14, 2015, in Fayetteville, Ark. Lendore, 29, a former Olympic sprinter and bronze medalist for Trinidad & Tobago and NCAA champion at Texas A&M, was killed in a head-on collision in Texas, state police said, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson, File)
Deon Lendore, who won an Olympic bronze medal for Trinidad & Tobago, was killed in a head-on crash near College Station, Texas, on Monday.

According to CBS News, Lendore's vehicle drifted across the centerline, sideswiped a vehicle and then hit another vehicle.

Lendore was a volunteer assistant coach at Texas A&M and was reportedly driving home from practice at the time of the crash.

CNN reports that a person in one of the other vehicles was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The Trinidad & Tobago Olympic Committee expressed shock after learning about Lendore's death.

"Words cannot adequately express our sadness at the devastating and untimely loss of 3x Olympian and Olympic and World Championship bronze medalist Deon Lendore," a statement on Twitter says.

In addition to competing in the Olympics, Lendore was an NCAA champion in the 400m event.

