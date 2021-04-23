One person killed, several others injured in San Diego mass shooting

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Police Department investigators are on the scene of a shooting involving at least one death and multiple injuries Thursday night in the city's Gaslamp Quarter, a popular nightlife area.

Police said that one person was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting. Three others suffered life-threatening injuries and were transported to nearby hospitals.

According to police, officers responded at around 10:30 p.m. local time to reports that a restaurant employee had been shot at 5th Avenue and J Street, a few blocks from Petco Park.

Police said two people were taken into custody. No other details were available.

The scene spans multiple locations along 5th Avenue and surrounding streets have been closed. Police said that the shooting did not take place inside any of the buildings in the area, and that the gunman fired at victims while they were all outdoors.

This story was originally published by Mario Sevilla on Scripps station KGTV in San Diego.