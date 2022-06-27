Oxford shooting suspect could be witness in his parents' trial

Inside a Michigan courtroom on Monday, lawyers for the parents of accused Oxford school shooter Ethan Crumbley told a judge they plan to call him to testify in their upcoming involuntary manslaughter trial.

According to the Associated Press, Oakland County Circuit Judge Cheryl Matthews was told by defense attorneys that Ethan Crumbley's testimony would not have to do with the deadly November 2021 shooting but related to “extraneous matters.”

During that same hearing, Judge Matthews denied the defense's motion to move the case, but he granted James and Jennifer Crumbley's motion to restrict pretrial publicity in the case, WXYZ reported.

Matthews also agreed that some evidence would not be admitted at trial, including the condition of their home, the AP reported.

WXYZ reported that the defense attorneys had asked the court to restrict pretrial publicity, change the trial's location, and exclude evidence they argue is irrelevant.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald argued the motions should be denied.

The Crumbleys are each charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with their son's alleged attack, which left four Oxford High School students dead.

Seven others, including a teacher, were injured in the Nov. 30 shooting.

The victims were identified as 16-year-old Tate Myre, 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin, and 17-year-old Justin Shilling.

Ethan Crumbley's trial is slated to begin in January.