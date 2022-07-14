Park official says Yosemite wildfire considered 'human-start fire'

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. — National park officials in California believe that a wildfire that's been burning for a week in Yosemite National Park may have been caused by humans.

The wildfire began on July 7 when visitors to the Mariposa Grove of ancient sequoias notified officials of reported smoke, the Associated Press reported.

According to the news outlet, the fire as of Wednesday was only 23% contained.

Officials have not released the official cause as to how the fire started.

But during a community meeting this week, Park Superintendent Cicely Muldoon said the blaze was considered a “human-start fire” because there was no lightning that day, the AP reported.

According to the news outlet, Nancy Philippe, a fire information spokesperson, said it's believed investigators may have found "the point of ignition."

But she declined to give any more information, telling the news outlet that the investigation was still active.

The AP reported that no structures had been damaged.

Only one firefighter suffered a heat injury but has since recovered, the news outlet reported.