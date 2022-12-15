Watch Now
Pelosi unsure if House will take up government device ban on TikTok

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., arrives to speak on the House floor at the Capitol in Washington Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Posted at 4:28 PM, Dec 15, 2022
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she had not decided if the U.S. House of Representatives will join the Senate in backing a bill to ban TikTok from federal employee devices.

The legislation would aim to prevent federal employees from using the Chines-owned app on government-owned equipment.

A logo of a smartphone app TikTok is seen on a user post on a smartphone screen Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

A group of bipartisan lawmakers recently unveiled a new bill that would ban the app's use in the U.S.

The legislation come after years of concern through the Trump and Biden administrations that the Chinese government could potentially be influencing to company to work in a nefarious way.

TikTok has said U.S. user data is stored safely outside of China, and said it should be out of reach of government officials.

