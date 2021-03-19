Pepsi launches first permanent new flavor in 5 years

Pepsi announced Thursday that is has launched its first permanent new flavor in more than five years.

Starting Monday, Pepsi Mango will be hitting grocery store shelves. Pepsi says the new cola flavor will combine “bright citrus and rich caramel notes of an ice-cold Pepsi (to) create the perfect cola base for the ripe, juicy flavors that make mango so irresistible.”

"Our consumers are always looking for new and exciting flavors, so we couldn't be more excited to introduce them to Pepsi Mango. Our team has created a surprisingly perfect match with Pepsi Mango, combining the delicious taste of Pepsi cola with the flavor of a sweet, juicy mango," said Todd Kaplan, Vice President of Marketing – Pepsi. "Mango is one of the most popular fruits in the world, and it serves as the perfect complement to Pepsi, creating an irresistible combination that our fans can enjoy everywhere throughout the year."

Pepsi Mango will be available in regular and zero sugar versions in12oz 12 packs and 20oz bottles.